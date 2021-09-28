North Korea fires missile, UN envoy says has right to undertake tests

People watch a television news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.