North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Photo credit: STR | KCNA via KNS | AFP

By  AFP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, its latest in a series of tests with analysts saying it could have been a submarine-launched weapon.

