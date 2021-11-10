Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married

Malala Yousafzai

Teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks at a press conference during the UN General Assembly on September 25, 2015 in New York.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England, she announced on social media.

