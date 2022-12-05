Nigeria 'blocks' witnesses from giving evidence ahead of P&ID trial

The Nigerian government has been accused of interfering with witnesses in a case where lawyers are pushing to get £8 billion awarded to engineering management company Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) five years ago, the High Court in London under Justice Butcher heard on December 2.

Three witnesses were allegedly blocked from sharing their evidence with the court in London during the pre-trial hearing.

They disclosed to their lawyers that they have been held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in custody for a long period and pressured to provide false testimony against P&ID, with the company’s lawyers terming the actions “slow torture to exact incriminating evidence,” according to court documents seen by Nation.Africa.

James Nolan, a witness who has been in custody in Nigeria for eight months said he has been living in fear.

“I have been told in no uncertain terms that, entirely due to the highly political nature of the case, I am likely to be convicted, regardless of the state of the evidence and defence,” he said. “It has been made clear to me by the EFCC that my only way out is to give false testimony incriminating P&ID.”

Mr Nolan claimed that while in custody in the EFCC detention centre in Abuja, he was forced to endure inhumane living conditions.

Forgery

Grace Eyanena Taiga, the second witness, told lawyers that the EFCC officers were visibly dissatisfied with her answers, and was threatened to be prosecuted on false charges of forgery if she didn’t give false testimony impugning the transaction.

“It is clear that the current government administration has tried to pressure me to admit some contrived allegation of wrongdoing,” she said, after revealing that the custody room was infested with rats.

Mohammed Kuchazi, the other witness, was arrested in his house in Minna in September 2019, after the EFCC obtained a search warrant. His house was searched and the officers took away his documents which were subsequently used to interview him.

“My answers were not to the EFCC’s liking, and I was from the beginning placed under great pressure to provide my “cooperation”, by which I understood that the EFCC wanted me to give them the answers they were looking for rather than the truth,” he said. His health would deteriorate rapidly after being confined to custody without charge for two weeks.

The Nigerian government is appealing against the decision and has now claimed to have uncovered a ‘massive fraud’ in the processing of the award.

The P&ID arbitration claim is one of the largest awarded against the Nigerian government and highlights president Muhammadu Buhari administration’s failure to adhere to normal standards of doing business.

Nepotism and corruption continue to hold back Nigeria from progress, with the Nigerian Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, who is leading the government’s approach to the case being a son-in-law of Mr Buhari. He has been previously profiled for corruption.

A series of comments made by Nigerian officials about judges who decided the case in favour of P&ID have been seen as largely appalling.

As a result of one ruling of the same case in 2019, Louis Odion, at the time Buhari’s senior technical adviser on media, called the British legal system “tainted” and called for Nigeria to “stand up to the system” that was allegedly neo-colonialist and an orchestration of international politics.

Ibrahim Magu, the former head of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has stated that the UK court and judge should be investigated for previous judgments against Nigeria.

Mark Howard, representing the government of Nigeria, told the court solicitors from both sides should be sent to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, to supervise two witnesses who are giving evidence remotely.

Aberration centre

“There are security concerns in Nigeria which are well known. It is a comparatively dangerous place, but if one is going to a five-star hotel then to the aberration centre, it is something you’re able to do. P&ID has said it’s dangerous to send their solicitor. With respect we are prepared to send solicitors, so we do not see why they cannot send theirs,” he said.

But Lord David Wolfson of Tredegar, representing P&ID, responded: “Our concerns are that lawyers, in this case, have already been subject to interference. It’s not a question of whether Nigeria is safe generally.”

How it all started

In January 2010, the Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources signed a contract for the construction and operation of a new gas processing facility but two years later P&ID initiated arbitration, alleging that Nigeria had repudiated the contract and the project had foundered due to Nigeria’s failure to perform its side of the deal.

The arbitration would later come to public attention in July 2015, following a change of government in Nigeria and in January 2017, the arbitration tribunal issued a final award of $6.6bn and attached a pre-and post-judgment interest rate of 7 per cent.

At the beginning of 2018, Nigeria requested a fraud investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into the P&ID deal. But in March of the same year, P&ID applied to the English High Court to enforce the final award and begin a parallel process in the United States.





In August 2019, a UK court declared that P&ID could take over assets from Nigeria totalling $9.6 billion for the country’s breach of the deal between them but in January 2020, Nigeria requested a hearing to present what it said was evidence of fraud.

A high court judge permitted Nigeria an extension of time to challenge the award after concluding there was evidence the contract was procured by bribery and that arbitration proceedings were tainted, in September 2020.

In August this year, the Nigerian government levelled fresh claims of fraud against P&ID, indicating they would seek to prove to the court that P&ID did not make full disclosure to the court in earlier stages of the case. The pre-trial hearing took place on December 2, and the case will be heard in January 2023.

A test for justice now

The case is just the latest in a long line of major legal losses by FGN, the most recent of which was a failed $1.7 billion claim against JP Morgan in which the FGN alleged that the bank was negligent by transferring the $1.1 billion to Malabu in a 2011 oilfield deal.

This is also a test for the UK as a leading centre for legal disputes as it seeks to rule on a matter that is subject to political pressure from a nation involved in the case – pressure that includes a targeted attack by government officials on the judge and his impartiality.