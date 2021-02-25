New York prosecutors obtain Trump's tax records

Former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump. 

Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski | AFP

By  AFP

New York prosecutors investigating former president Donald Trump's finances have received his tax returns following a marathon legal battle, a spokesman said Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nation Media Group digital summit opens in Mombasa

  2. New York prosecutors obtain Trump's tax records

  3. Sex scandal involving VP rocks Zimbabwe

  4. Covid-19 claims eight more lives

  5. Why we did it: The Kenyan women who joined Al-Shabaab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.