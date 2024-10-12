New partner of Princess Diana's brother sues his estranged wife

The new partner of Princess Diana's brother is suing his estranged wife at London's High Court for misuse of private information, according to court records.

Charles Spencer, uncle to the heir to the throne, Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, this month confirmed his relationship with Catrine Jarman, an archaeologist specialising in the Vikings with whom he hosts a history podcast.

Jarman filed a claim against Spencer's wife Karen at the High Court on Thursday. The claim is listed as being for misuse of private information, with no further details.

Charles Spencer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Jarman nor Karen Spencer could be reached for comment.

Charles, the ninth Earl of Spencer, married Karen Gordon, founder and head of the charity Whole Child International, in 2011. He said in June that they were divorcing.