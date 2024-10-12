Hello

New partner of Princess Diana's brother sues his estranged wife

Charles and Karen Spencer

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and Karen Spencer arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Photo credit: Pool via Reuters

By  Reuters

The new partner of Princess Diana's brother is suing his estranged wife at London's High Court for misuse of private information, according to court records.

Charles Spencer, uncle to the heir to the throne, Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, this month confirmed his relationship with Catrine Jarman, an archaeologist specialising in the Vikings with whom he hosts a history podcast.

Jarman filed a claim against Spencer's wife Karen at the High Court on Thursday. The claim is listed as being for misuse of private information, with no further details.

Charles Spencer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Jarman nor Karen Spencer could be reached for comment.

Charles, the ninth Earl of Spencer, married Karen Gordon, founder and head of the charity Whole Child International, in 2011. He said in June that they were divorcing.

He and Jarman co-host the podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives, which began last year.

