Needle-free Covid vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers

Apart from being painless, Covid vaccine skin patches could assist with distribution efforts, because they don't have cold-chain requirements -- and might even heighten vaccine efficacy.
 

By  AFP

Effective vaccines, without a needle: Since the start of the Covid pandemic, researchers have doubled down on efforts to create patches that deliver life-saving drugs painlessly to the skin, a development that could revolutionize medicine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.