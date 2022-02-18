Natives take on soft drink giant over use of ‘Coca’ tite

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola threatened legal action against Colombian company Coca Nasa, which employs about 20 people and produces food, traditional medicine, drinks and other products from the coca leaf.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Coca Cola

By  AFP

Indigenous Colombians are going head to head with the world's biggest soft drink company over the commercial use of the word "coca" -- the name of an indigenous South American plant.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.