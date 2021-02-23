NASA releases first audio from Mars, video of landing

nasa rover

The video clip showed the deployment of the parachute and the rover's touchdown on the surface of the Red Planet.

Photo credit: Lizabeth Menzies | NASA | AFP

By  AFP

The US space agency NASA on Monday released the first audio from Mars, a faint crackling recording of a gust of wind captured by the Perseverance rover.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Body of Italian ambassador killed in DRC returns home

  2. Let’s embrace the culture of blood donation to save lives

  3. Assemblies BBI vote doesn't reflect people's will: Kang'ata

  4. Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

  5. Court orders sacco boss to pay Sh107,500 for seized matatu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.