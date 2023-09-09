Narendra Modi opens G20 summit as PM of 'Bharat', India's non-English name in law

Days ago, invitations to the summit dinner were sent out in the name of the "President of Bharat", prompting rumours official usage of the country's English name would be scrapped.

Modi himself typically refers to India as "Bharat", a word dating back to ancient Hindu scriptures, and one of two official names for the country under its constitution.

Former Test cricketer Virender Sehwag urged India's cricket board to use "Bharat" on team uniforms, writing: "India is a name given by the British (and) it has been long overdue to get our original name 'Bharat' back."