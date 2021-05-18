Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby at 50

Naomi Campbell has announced that she's now a mother after welcoming a baby girl.

In an Instagram post, the supermodel shared her happiness, along with a photo of the baby's feet, saying "there is no greater love."

She did not share her baby's face or reveal her name.

Campbell, 50, was congratulated by hundreds of her followers, including famous peers like US designer Marc Jacobs, Donatella Versace and Zambian economist Dambisa Moyo.

"Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots and lots of love, Donatella and Allegra," Ms Versace said.

"Naomi! Hearty congratulations! Welcome to the world little baby!" Ms Moyo said.

The supermodel has in the past expressed her desire to have children, but noted that she would not rush and would do it at her own time.