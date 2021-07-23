More than half of European adults fully vaccinated

Covid vaccine

A man receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at an outpatient clinic in Kiev on April 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Genya Savilov | AFP

By  AFP

The EU on Thursday said 200 million Europeans had been fully vaccinated, more than half of the adult population but still short of a 70 percent target it had set for the summer.

