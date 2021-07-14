More than 160 unmarked graves found near indigenous Canadian school

Canada churches

Flags mark the spot where the remains of over 750 children were buried on the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Cowessess first Nation, Saskatchewan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The western Canadian Penelakut Tribe says it has found more than 160 unmarked graves near the site of a former indigenous boarding school, Canada's fourth discovery of this kind in recent weeks.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.