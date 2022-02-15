Mongolia reopens borders for vaccinated travellers

A nurse injects Covid 19 Vaccine to a traveller at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Miritini Station in Mombasa. Mongolia reopens its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers after two years of being isolated.

Mongolia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, state media reported, rolling back coronavirus curbs that had kept the country isolated for two years.

