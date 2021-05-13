Mistress and wife win insurance payout after man's death

The newspaper did not disclose the amount of the insurance payouts, agreed in out-of-court settlements, but spoke of "considerable sums".

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 39-year-old man from Turin, in Italy's north-east, was married with a young son, but also had a stable relationship with another woman.

The wife and the mistress of a man who died in a road accident have both been awarded life insurance payouts, Italian news reports said Thursday. 

