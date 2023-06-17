Breaking: Gunmen kill 25 students in Uganda, abduct several others

Missile strikes over Kyiv as African leaders visit

Local residents take shelter in a metro station in the centre of Kyiv during a Russian missile attack on June 16, 2023.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Ukraine said Friday it withstood a wave of Russian missiles including hypersonic Kinzhals, which were downed over the Kyiv region where African leaders were due to hold talks as part of a peace mission. 

"Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. 

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones. 

All were intercepted over the Kyiv region, the chief of the Kyiv military administration Sergiy Popko said.

The capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko said there was no damage in Kyiv and reported an explosion from air defence in the central Podil district.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital," Kuleba said. 

The South African presidency said "the mission is proceeding well and as planned. We await the commencement of talks with (Ukrainian) President Zelensky."

The presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros; and representatives from Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville were due to hold talks in Kyiv. 

A part of the delegation visited Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre by Russian troops, on Friday morning. 

