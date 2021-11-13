Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy

KNH

Medical personnel prepare to visit a Covid-19 ward at Kenyatta National Hospital on March 15, 2020.  

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A large-scale French study suggesting symptoms of so-called long Covid may be more due to psychological factors than to infection with the virus has sparked debate among patients and scientists.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.