Meta agrees $90m settlement in Facebook privacy suit

A pedestrian walks in front of a new logo and the name 'Meta' on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Meta agreed to pay $90 million (Sh10.2bn) to settle a lawsuit.

Facebook-parent Meta has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a 10-year-old lawsuit accusing it of tracking users online even after they logged off the social network, court records show.

