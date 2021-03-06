Meghan Markle says 'liberating' to speak out in Oprah interview

Meghan

US TV personality Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Meghan Markle said it feels "liberating" to be able to speak out about her life in the British royal family in an excerpt released Friday of her hotly anticipated interview with US host Oprah Winfrey.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Hope at last as vaccines taken to the counties

  2. PRIME Ruto’s UDA plan for a 2015 Jubilee-style Parliament debut derailed in mini polls

  3. Meghan Markle says 'liberating' to speak out in Oprah interview

  4. Ousmane Sonko, sharp-tongued figure at heart of Senegal crisis

  5. Ten killed in Mogadishu blast

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.