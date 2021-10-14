Man armed with bow and arrow kills five people in Norway

Norway attack

Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.