Man, 25, charged with murder of British MP David Amess

David Amess

Members of the Anglo-Iranian community and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran attend a memorial service to pay tribute to slain British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London on October 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in what lawyers said was an attack with a "terrorist connection".

