Malaysia PM quits after just 17 months in office

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he arives at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on August 16, 2021, as he was expected to quit after just 17 months in office. 

Photo credit: Arif Kartono | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Muhyiddin Yassin's tumultuous period in office came to an end after allies withdrew support and a last-ditch bid to cling to power failed, and he becomes the shortest serving premier in Malaysian history.

Kuala Lumpur,

