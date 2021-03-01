Looting follows death of Papua New Guinea ex-PM

Papua New Guinea's first prime minister and "father of the nation" Sir Michael Somare who died on February 26, 2021, aged 84, after what his family described as a brief battle with cancer. 

Photo credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen | AFP

By  AFP

Port Moresby

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.