Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Amer Fort India

Members of State Disaster Response Force conduct a search operation near the watchtowers of the Amer Fort on the outskirts of Jaipur in India on July 12, 2021, after many people were killed in lightning strikes at the fort.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Deadly lightning strikes are common in the vast Asian nation during the June-September deluge, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern Indian plains.

New Delhi,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Burundi president in DRC for a three-day state visit

  2. Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

  3. Police arrest LSK President Nelson Havi

  4. US urges Ethiopian unity after criticising election

  5. Opposition parties urged to unite

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.