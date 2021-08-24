Leaving Kabul: From fear to a new life of uncertainty

Afghan refugees

An Afghan refugee, Maryam, and her children sit in an hotel room in Paris on August 22, 2021 after being evacuated from Kabul.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A snap decision that left no room for hesitation. A few belongings grabbed, a hazardous road transfer, hours of anxious waiting. And then evacuation by air to a future that may be more secure but remains uncertain.

