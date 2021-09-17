Lawyer 'who tried to stage his own murder' charged with insurance fraud

Crime scene

Alex Murdaugh, 53, whose wife and son were murdered in June of this year, is accused of paying a man to shoot him.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A prominent US lawyer who allegedly attempted to stage his own murder was charged on Thursday with insurance fraud and lying to the police in the latest twist in a bizarre crime saga. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.