Khashoggi fiancée urges Turkey to 'insist' on justice despite Saudi thaw

Hatice Cengiz

Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during an interview on February 24, 2022 in Istanbul. She urged Turkey to keep insisting on justice for Khashoggi even as its ties with Saudi Arabia improve.

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

Istanbul

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.