Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa (left) and Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov. They have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.