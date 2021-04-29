Joe Biden celebrates an America 'on the move again'

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applaud at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Melina Mara |AFP

By  AFP

President Joe Biden triumphantly declared Wednesday that the United States is "on the move again" in a rousing speech to Congress, calling for trillions of dollars to rebuild the post-Covid US middle class and give new life to "forgotten" workers.

