Jill Biden pulls off April Fools' Day prank on media, staff

Jill Biden

US First Lady Jill Biden deplanes upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

US First Lady Jill Biden pranked reporters and staff flying back from a trip with her on Thursday, disguising herself as a flight attendant to pass out ice cream bars for April Fool's.

