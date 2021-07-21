Jeff Bezos says 'awestruck' by Earth's beauty as seen from space

Blue Origin

Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew (left to right) Oliver Daemen, Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk, and Mark Bezos pose for a picture near the booster after flying into space in the Blue Origin New in the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Jeff Bezos said the "most profound" aspect of his brief journey to space was the spectacular view he saw of Earth, which left him amazed by its beauty and fragility.

