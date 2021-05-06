Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to launch first space tourism passengers July 20

Blue Origin

Participants leave the Blue Origin Space Simulator during the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 05, 2019. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • When Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin flies its first astronaut crew to space this summer, one seat will go to the highest bidder.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will send its first crew to space on July 20 and is offering one of the seats to the winner of an online auction, the company said Wednesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

  2. Court awards Nyali MP Sh1m over defamatory story

  3. Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

  4. Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

  5. Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.