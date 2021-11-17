It's official: Science says grandmothers are good for you 

Grandmothers have strong nurturing instincts and are hard-wired to care deeply about their grandchildren.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

Scientists say they have proven what many people fortunate enough to grow up with theirs have known all along: Grandmothers have strong nurturing instincts and are hard-wired to care deeply about their grandchildren.

