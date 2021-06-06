Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist: family

Palestinian activist Mona el-Kurd

In this file photo taken on May 29, 2021 Palestinian activist Mona el-Kurd takes part in a rally to demand the reopening of the Israeli Police checkpoint at the entrance of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem.



 

Photo credit: Ahmad Gharabli | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mona el-Kurd was shown handcuffed and taken by officers out of her family's home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, whose struggle has crystalized Palestinian anger over Israel's settlement movement.

Jerusalem,

