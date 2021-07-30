Israel to offer third Covid jab for over 60s

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

A medic prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Maccabi Healthcare Services in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on June 6, 2021, as Israel begins coronavirus vaccination campaign for 12 to 15-year-olds. 


Photo credit: Jack Guez | AFP

By  AFP

Israel will start offering a third dose of Covid-19 vaccinations to people aged over 60, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday, one of first countries to provide a booster shot.

