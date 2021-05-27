Israel attacks on Gaza may constitute war crimes, says UN rights chief

The United Nations rights boss said Thursday that Israel's actions in Gaza may constitute war crimes if they are proven to be disproportionate.

Michelle Bachelet, who was speaking during a one-day special session to discuss the plight faced by Palestinians, also said that Hamas’ indiscriminate rocketing during the conflict was also a clear violation of the rules of war.

"Air strikes in such densely populated areas resulted in a high level of civilian fatalities and injuries, as well as the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure...If found disproportionate, such attacks might constitute war crimes," she said.

Ms Bachelet also urged Hamas to refrain from firing indiscriminate rockets on Israel.

“Hamas rockets are indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects, and their use, thereby, constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law...However, the actions of one party do not absolve the other from its obligations under international law.”