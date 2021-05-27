Israel attacks on Gaza may constitute war crimes, says UN rights chief

Gaza strip

A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Bashar Taleb | AFP

By  Agencies

The United Nations rights boss said Thursday that Israel's actions in Gaza may constitute war crimes if they are proven to be disproportionate.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

  2. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  3. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  4. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  5. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.