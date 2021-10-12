Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

Superman

A member of the LGBTI community wearing a protective face mask with a rainbow flag and a Superman costume is seen during a demonstration against the new penal code approved in the Chamber of Deputies in Santo Domingo on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Superman fell for a reporter and now his son is doing the same, although this time the superhero's love interest is a man called Jay.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.