Iran records over 500 Covid deaths, hits new high

Covid-19 in Iran

Iranians wearing protective masks walk under a prevention campaign poster for Covid-19 in the capital Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Atta Kenare | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Covid infections have been surging since late June, in what officials have warned is a "fifth wave" caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

