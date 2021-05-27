Indian priests pray for mercy from coronavirus 'Goddess'

Indian Priests

A priest performs Aarti, a prayer ritual in front of an idol locally known as Corona Devi at Kamatchipuri Adhinam temple in Coimbatore, India, on May 19, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Hindu priests at an Indian temple are saying daily prayers to two coronavirus goddesses in an effort to tame the pandemic as the country battles a new infection surge.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

  2. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  3. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  4. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  5. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.