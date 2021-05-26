Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

The report said B.1.617 had shown increased transmissibility, while disease severity and risk of infection were under investigation.

By  AFP

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed Wednesday.

