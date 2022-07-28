India signals turn in policy with election of new President

India is getting accolades for electing a President from one of the country’s marginalised communities in what is seen as a turn in policy that could protect the political rights of the poor.

Ms Draupadi Murmu was on Tuesday sworn in as the 15th President of India, a position only held twice by a woman. The post is largely ceremonial but the holder is the head of state and hence commands significant political influence as well

Even more important is that she was proposed by the National Democratic Alliance, a political formation led by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It commands about 48 percent of the Electoral College votes.

Some civil rights activists think her election is a pointer that the BJP is correcting mistakes its was accused of committing against minorities including allegations of removing indigenous communities from their traditional lands.

Mervyn Thomas, Founder President of rights group CSW said: “We hope that the president will do everything within her power under the constitution to ensure that these communities are significantly empowered, uplifted and protected under her watch.”

She comes from the Adivasis, traditionally marginalised in Indian politics and economy.

The former school teacher and state governor was elected to the largely ceremonial position last week with 64 percent of the vote by members of India's parliament and state assemblies.

Murmu, who is from the Santhal tribe and was born in eastern Odisha state, paid her respects before her inauguration at a memorial dedicated to India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

"I started my life journey from a small tribal village," Murmu, 64, said after taking the oath of office in parliament.

"From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to even get elementary education," she added.

"But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter from my village to go to college."

Murmu's win was considered a certainty because of the strength of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the parliament and state assemblies.

Analysts said the move would probably help Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend his base among the poor tribal communities ahead of his re-election bid in 2024.

"Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden," Modi said on Twitter after Murmu's address.

Murmu said her election would give hope to those left behind by India's recent economic growth.

“She may not be able to curb the corporate sector’s march into her beloved forests of central India, or ensure more constitutional posts for Scheduled Tribes, or to keep large numbers of their youth out of jail on trumped up charges, but [President Murmu’s] ethnicity is surely a marker in the march of the Adivasis for a share in the country’s political sunshine,” said John Dayal, a civil rights activist.

“Under the Constitution, a President's executive powers are limited to calling the leader of the largest political group to form a government after a general election. For everything else, the President is correctly pilloried in Indian political lore as a rubber stamp.”

India's prime minister wields executive power, but the president can send back some parliamentary bills for reconsideration and also plays a guiding role in the process of forming governments.

Murmu is the country's second woman president, after Pratibha Patil, who held the position for five years from 2007.

She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, the second president from the Dalit community, the bottom of the Hindu caste system.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the world leaders to congratulate Murmu and said he was “ready to work” with his new Indian counterpart to strengthen relations, according to Chinese state media.

Relations between the world's two most populous nations have been frosty since a deadly Himalayan military stand-off between the countries in 2020.

Both sides have since reinforced their disputed border with extra soldiers, military hardware and new infrastructure, and multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks have failed to de-escalate tensions.



