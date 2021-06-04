Baba Ramdev,
Pool

World

Prime

India’s Covid-19 crisis tests role of traditional medicine

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

For hundreds of years, most societies across the world relied on traditional medicine and indigenous healing practices to cure ailments.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 284 new cases,17 deaths

  2. PRIME Revealed: How Shantel Nzembi died

  3. Flooding affects 400,000 people in Somalia: UN

  4. Judges' row: Lobby, lawyer fight Uhuru

  5. PRIME India’s Covid-19 crisis tests role of traditional medicine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.