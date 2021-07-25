India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing

India monsoon rains

In this handout photo taken on July 23, 2021, by India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), shows NDRF personnel rescuing stranded villagers from low lying areas flooded after heavy monsoon rains in Chiplun district of Maharashtra.

Photo credit: Indian National Defence Response Force | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • This comes less than a week after at least 34 people lost their lives when several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide in the city.

Mumbai,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.