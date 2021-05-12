India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000

India Covid medical staff

Medical staff work at a Covid-19 coronavirus patient admission area in New Delhi, India, on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sajjad Hussain | AFP

By  AFP

India's coronavirus death toll surpassed 250,000 on Wednesday, official data showed, as the pandemic raged across the vast country of 1.3 billion people.

