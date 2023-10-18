In Golan Heights village, 'smell of war is everywhere'

War feels close in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the annexed Golan Heights, where a column of Israeli tanks and armoured cars headed towards the Lebanon border.

"We are worried because our village is close to the Lebanese and Jordanian borders ... A major airstrike could happen anywhere around us. Everyone is afraid," said 24-year-old Yara Abu Saleh.

In the village on the annexed Golan Heights, occupied by Israel in 1967, residents are trying to stock up on provisions, fearful the latest war between Israel and Hamas could spill over into fighting here.

The streets remain largely empty in the downtown area of Majdal Shams, built around a statue of Sultan Pasha al-Atrash, the Syrian Druze revolutionary who led resistance to the French mandate.

"All the villagers are anxious and afraid. People are stocking water and food while they wait for a potential war. They are getting safe places ready to hide in if the sirens go off," said Majda al-Ajmi Safadi, 51, from her clothing store.

Since Hamas militants stormed over the border into Israel on October 7, shells have been fired twice from the Syrian-controlled part of the Golan Heights towards Israel. In reply, the Israeli army responded by bombing Syrian territory.

The Golan Heights was invaded by Israel during the 1967 war between Israel and a coalition of Arab states, and later annexed in a move not recognised by the United Nations.

The village is almost seven kilometres south of Lebanon and nearly 60 kilometres from the border with Jordan.

"The smell of war is everywhere. War is certain", said Afef Farhat, from the nearby village of Buqata, who had come to Majdal Shams to stock up on groceries.

'Wartime preparations'

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, a British-based war monitor, groups loyal to the Syrian government and working with Lebanon's Hezbollah group have fired into Israel.

The exchanges of fire between Hezbollah militants and the Israeli army have likewise increased around the Lebanon border area. Clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border have left at least 18 people dead on the Lebanese side.

Most of the dead have been combatants, including 10 Hezbollah fighters, but they also include a Reuters journalist and two civilians.

On the Israeli side, at least three people have been killed

"Most houses have been fortified and the municipal council has prepared locations where we can take shelter," said Majda Safadi.

"I prepared food supplies, batteries, lighting, water, and all the products needed during wartime".

Multiple people whom AFP tried to interview, especially young people, refused to speak, out of fear of Israeli reprisals.

While passing by, an older man told AFP "go write about Gaza, where each minute a child is killed".

Most of the population on the occupied Golan Heights are Druze and Alawite ethnic minorities.

Most Druze reject Israeli citizenship.

On Monday, the Israeli army closed an area of its territory stretching back two kilometres from the Lebanese border, massing troops there in case of an outbreak of war with Hezbollah.

'Long war'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said his country does not want a war on its border with Lebanon. But "if Hezbollah chooses the path of war, it will pay a very heavy price for it".

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, whose country supports Hezbollah and Hamas, has warned the conflict could spread to other fronts.

"We are worried about what's to our north: Hezbollah, Syria, Iran and the outbreak of war," said Fayez Abu Saleh, 69, as he chain-smoked.

"The war will be long, and could end up making a new Middle East. Why has the American fleet come?" he added, referencing warships sent to the region by Washington in support of Israel.

At the entrances to Majdal Shams and in the northern localities near the Lebanese border, the Israeli army has set up more checkpoints.