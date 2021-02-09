ICJ picks new president after exit of Somalia’s Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday elected American jurist Joan E. Donoghue the president of the court, ending the tenure of Somalia’s Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf who had been at the helm since 2018.

Justice Donoghue, a member of the ICJ since 2010, will be deputised by Russia’s Kirill Gevorgian (who replaces China’s Xue Hanqin) in a 15-judge bench that also includes four other new judges elected last November by the member states of the UN.

Justice Donoghue’s most important duty will be to hear oral proceedings of a case between Somalia and Kenya which is due for March 15-17 this year.

Somalia sued Kenya at the ICJ in 2014, seeking to redraw a maritime boundary in the Indian Ocean between the two states, from the current south-easterly straight line to an easterly horizontal line.

The area in question affects about 100,000km2 of sea in an area thought to harbour unexploited but lucrative hydrocarbons.

Suit against US

But Justice Donoghue is heading the court at a time when the US itself is facing a legal suit by Iran after former President Donald Trump reinstated sanctions against Tehran.

In 2018, Iran argued that the reinstated sanctions, which had been lifted in 2015 following a nuclear deal, violate the 1955 Treaty of Amity between Tehran and Washington. The latter had argued the ICJ lacked jurisdiction.

“The court finds that it has jurisdiction of the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations and Consular Rights of 1955, to entertain the application filed by the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 16, 2018, and that the said application is admissible,” ICJ announced last week following months of arguments from both sides.

Independence

While Justice Donoghue’s presence on the bench may signal American support for multilateral bodies, she will not be a representative of Washington.

According to rules of the court, members of the bench act independently even though they are simultaneously elected by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

This means that ICJ’s new president will still be eligible to preside over the case against her own country, unless she chooses not to.

Justice Yusuf presided over all the steps the Somalia-Kenya case underwent under his tenure.

Justice Donoghue will be required to make a “solemn declaration” before the public, expressing intent to be impartial and act conscientiously, the rules say of new judges and those taking up new positions.

The bench

The new 15-judge bench now includes three Africans including Uganda’s Julia Sebutinde.

Others on the bench are Peter Tomka (Slovakia), Ronny Abraham (France), Mohamed Bennouna (Morocco), Antônio Augusto Cançado Trindade (Brazil) and Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf (Somalia).

The rest are Xue Hanqin (China, Dalveer Bhandari (India), Patrick Lipton Robinson (Jamaica), James Richard Crawford (Australia), Nawaf Salam (Lebanon), Iwasawa Yuji (Japan) and Georg Nolte (Germany).

Judges of the court are usually elected for an initial term of nine years and are eligible for re-election but only once.

