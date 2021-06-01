ICJ judge James Richard Crawford dies aged 72

Judge James Richard Crawford

Judge James Richard Crawford of the International Court of Justice, who died on May 31, 2021.

Photo credit: International Court of Justice

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Crawford had been a judge at ICJ since February 2015 and was due to sit on the bench until February 2024.

James Richard Crawford, one of the judges who heard the case between Somalia and Kenya at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has died.

