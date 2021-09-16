Breaking News: Court slaps Sports ex-CS Hassan Wario with Sh3.6 fine, 6 years jail in default

How it works: A guide to Canada's snap elections

In this file photo taken on May 17, 2018 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a lunch at the Economic Club of New York, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, in New York City.

By  AFP

Canadian voters will return to the polls on Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled the plug on his minority government, only one and a half years after the last ballot.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.