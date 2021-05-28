Hong Kong woman breaks record for fastest ascent of Everest

Mt Everest

Everest Base Camp is seen from Crampon Point, the entrance into the Khumbu icefall below Mount Everest. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Hong Kong mountaineer Tsang Yin-hung has recorded the world's fastest ascent of Everest by a woman with a time of just under 26 hours, a Nepal official said Thursday.

Tsang, 44, scaled the 8,848.86-metre mountain in a record time of 25 hours and 50 minutes on Sunday, Everest base camp's government liaison officer Gyanendra Shrestha said. 

"She left the base camp at 1:20 pm on Saturday and reached (the top at) 3:10 pm the next day," Shrestha said.

But Tsang still needs to present her claim to officials from Guinness World Records to receive certification of her feat, he added.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

  2. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  3. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  4. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  5. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.