Hong Kong ousts Dubai as biggest hub for Russian gold trade

Hong Kong has surpassed Dubai as the world's leading hub for Russian gold trading, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report cites data from Refinitiv Liva, which shows that Hong Kong imported a record Sh348 billion ($2.3 billion) worth of gold from Russia in the first eight months of 2023. This compares to Sh289 billion ($1.9 billion) worth of gold imported from Russia in the same period last year.

Hong Kong imported 68 tonnes of Russian gold this year, four times as much as the whole of 2022. August recorded the highest number of gold shipments from Russia – 14 tonnes.

The rise of Hong Kong as a hub for Russian gold trading can be attributed to three factors. First, the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the US dollar, which makes it a more attractive currency for Russian gold sellers than the UAE dirham.

The Hong Kong dollar's trading range is set between 7.75 and 7.85 against the US dollar. Second, Hong Kong has a strong financial system and a well-developed gold market. Third, Hong Kong has a long history of trade with Russia.

The increase in Russian gold trading through Hong Kong is likely to have a number of implications. First, it could help to prop up the Russian economy, which has been struggling under the weight of Western sanctions. Again, it could make it more difficult for Western countries to enforce sanctions on Russia. However, it could raise concerns about money laundering and other illicit activities.

What it means for the global gold market

The rise of Hong Kong as a hub for Russian gold trading could have a number of implications for the global gold market. First, it could increase the demand for gold, which could drive up prices. Second, it could make the gold market more volatile, as it could be more susceptible to geopolitical events. Third, it could raise concerns about the transparency of the gold market, as it could be more difficult to track the origin of gold.